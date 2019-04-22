Enjoy better airflow w/ Lasko’s #1 best-selling 36-inch tower fan at $29 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the Lasko 36-inch Tower Fan with Remote Control (2511) for $29.28 shipped. Note: The fan is currently backordered 1-4 weeks at Amazon, but you can still order now and lock in your savings. Also at Walmart. Normally a bloated $60 at Best Buy, it has normally gone for around $40 lately and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in a place that needs more airflow, this is a great way to upgrade your living space. With three speeds and a built-in timer, this is the perfect fan for a home office or even bedroom. rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re looking for a little more of an elegant design, we’ve still got the Dyson AM06 Bladeless Desk Fan for $160 Prime shipped. And for something on the smaller side, check out the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan for $13.50 Prime shipped. Though it features a smaller build and is not remote controlled, it’s a great option for a home gym or garage to move lots of air with a small form factor.

Lasko Tower Fan features:

3 Whisper Quiet Speeds – provide smooth consistent air flow. The unique space saver design and quiet operation make this fan ideal for a child’s room bedroom, or home office.

Widespread Oscillation – allows you to direct airflow where you need. Turn on oscillation and the fan will gently direct air side to side, allowing the air to distribute and cool the room.

Built-in Timer – automatically shuts the fan off after the selected time. Choose from 1 hour to 7 hours in 1 hour increments. The LED display conveniently displays the number of hours the timer is set for.

