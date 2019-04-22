PC & Mac Peripherals from $10: Wireless mouse & keyboard bundle, graphics cards, RGB, more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle for $29.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day and at Sam’s Club. Normally $40 on sale at other retailers like Office Depot, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With a bundled keyboard and mouse like this, you can easily clean up your workspace and keep it uniform. Going wireless always looks cleaner, and matching your keyboard and mouse will make your desk stand out from those who just pick up whatever they can at their local store. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Keep reading for more great deals.

Navigate and type smoothly with this Logitech Advanced wireless combo. Its ambidextrous contoured mouse with rubber grips provides a secure, comfortable hold, and the full-size keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable tilt legs for ergonomic extended use. The Unifying receiver connects this plug-and-play Logitech Advanced wireless combo to a computer within 32.8 feet.

