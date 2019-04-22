Lowepro’s $66 Droneguard BP 200 Backpack has room for your DJI Mavic Pro and more (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Lowepro Droneguard BP 200 Backpack for $65.95 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $100 at Crutchfield and Lowepro direct, that’s good for a 34% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Those who often travel with their DJI drones will find Lowepro’s backpack to be an essential piece. It has room for a Mavic Pro or Air, alongside plenty of internal pockets and compartments for accessories. The FormShell design keeps everything protected, giving you peace of mind while out and about. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 75 shoppers.

If quick access to your drone is a must, consider the Lowepro Slingshot Edge instead at $63. Not only will you save a bit more, but you’ll be able to quickly deploy your quadcopter to grab the perfect shot. 

Lowepro Droneguard BP 200 Backpack features:

The DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack from Loweprofeatures a custom interior designed for a DJI Mavic Pro or Mavic Air quadcopter and accessories. The FormShell design provides an armored exterior shell to help protect your equipment. In addition to the quadcopter, this backpack will accommodate the transmitter (radio controller), four spare flight batteries, a phablet or large smartphone, as well as several other small drone accessories. The BP 200 also features a zippered top compartment for storing sundries, such as snacks, sunglasses, a jacket, and more.

