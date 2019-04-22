Save up to 20% on USB-C hubs and more at Monoprice from under $9 shipped

Monoprice is currently taking up to 20% off a wide selection of its USB hubs starting under $9. Shipping varies across the board, though most items carry free delivery. One standout for us is the Monoprice Select Series 3-Port USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet Adapter USB-C Hub for $15.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate and the lowest offer we’ve seen. This four-port USB-C hub brings both Gigabit Ethernet and three USB 3.0 ports to your Mac. It offers up to 5Gbps transfer speeds and is an affordable way to bring back legacy ports to your computer. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

If you’re just looking to use an old accessory with your MacBook, consider picking up the highly-rated AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Adapter instead.

Other top picks:

Monoprice Select Series 4-Port USB-C Hub features:

The Monoprice USB-C™ 3-port USB 3.0 Hub and Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is the easiest way to expand the capabilities of a computer with a single USB-C port, such as the new Apple MacBook® and the Google Chromebook™. This adapter provides three high powered USB 3.0 Type-A ports, each capable of 5Gbps data speeds for connecting high speed external peripherals. Featuring a built-in Gigabit Ethernet adapter, you can enjoy the superior security and increased speeds of a wired Ethernet connection. Best of all, this is a true Plug & Play device, with no drivers, software installs, or configuration required for use with Windows® and Mac® OS X® computers.

