Laser-guided cleaning headlines Neato’s Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum at $300 (Reg. $500), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $80 under the all-time low there and matches our previous mention. Neato’s D4 robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and utilizes a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. And with Alexa control, you won’t have to even lift a finger to clean. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update: 4/22 @ 4:45 PM: Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum for $699 shipped. Also available at Home Depot and iRobot direct. That’s good for a $100 discount, is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Headlined by a Imprint Smart Mapping technology, this robotic vacuum is said to have 10X the suction of other models.

For comparison, the discounted D4 is at the same price as the previous generation D3 robotic vacuum. Those looking to save a bit more and who don’t mid giving up the laser-guided vacuuming can opt for the best-selling iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum instead. At $248, you’ll still get Alexa control and more.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

