Always have a backup blaster w/ Nerf’s micro N-Strike NanoFire Dart Gun for $2.50

Walmart is offering the Nerf N-Stike NanoFire Dart Gun for $2.41 with free shipping on orders over $35. This is over 50% off the going rate at Best Buy and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever been in a Nerf battle, you know how crucial a backup blaster is. If you run out of darts in your main gun, having a small backup is a great way to ensure victory. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a larger load of darts, check out the Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll have a 6-dart rotating drum, allowing you to dominate the competition with rapid-fire darts. It’s not quite as compact as the above model but is perfect for a primary blaster.

Nerf N-Strike NanoFire Dart Gun features:

Compact size

Single-shot blaster

Fires 1 dart at a time

Ages 8 and up

Includes blaster and 3 darts.

