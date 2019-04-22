Ask Assistant to secure the front door w/ Nest X Yale’s Smart Lock for $211.50 (Reg. $280)

Trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect in three color finishes for $211.65 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally around $280 at Best Buy or Amazon, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. The Nest X Yale Smart Lock is perfect to secure your front door. You’ll be able to use your voice with Google Assistant to lock or unlock the door, and check the status of your home from afar on your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to keep an eye on your home while you’re away? Check out the Wyze Cam at just $26 shipped on Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there and works great as a secondary addition to your new Nest X Yale Smart Lock and will let you see who’s coming and going easily.

Want a different smart lock, or just not sure which to buy? We’ve got a handy guide for you that breaks it all down, lock by lock, so you know exactly which one to pick up.

Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app.* Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.

