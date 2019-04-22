Old Navy updates your wardrobe with deals from $6 during its Clearance Event (Up to 75% off)

Old Navy is discounting its clearance with styles up to 75% off. Even better, take 40% off your order, even clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Built-In Fled Moisture-Wicking Pro Polo Shirt is a no-brainer at just $7. For comparison, it was originally priced at $20. This shirt is breathable and is versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Even better, it’s available in a gorgeous soft blue color that’s great for spring and summer events. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 4-Way-Stretch 1/2-Zip Hoodie $16 (Orig. $50)
- Built-In Flex Moisture-Wicking Pro Polo $7 (Orig. $20)
- Faux-Leather Flip-Flops $8 (Orig. $25)
- Soft-Washed Perfect-Fit Crew $6 (Orig. $13)
- Built-In Flex Textured Ultimate Pants $16 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Fit & Flare Floral Cami Dress $13 (Orig. $35)
- Mid-Rise Pull-On Chino Pants $15 (Orig. $40)
- French Terry Ruffle-Sleeve Sweatshirt $7 (Orig. $25)
- Faux Leather Ballet Flats $20 (Orig. $25)
- Lace-Up Front Swimsuit $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
