This Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, circular saw, more: $97 (Save $30+)

Walmart is offering the Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit (PCCK612L2) for $96.95 shipped. Available for $1 more at Amazon. That’s $30+ off the regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen it go for at Amazon. This kit includes a two-speed drill driver and 5 1/2-inch circular saw with an initial blade to get you started. Both operate with a bundled 20V MAX lithium ion battery, allowing you to swap power around at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Round out today’s purchase with a Porter Cable 34-pc. Bit Set for $19. Each of the bits is coated in black oxide to increase its durability and longevity. Inside you’ll find the most common size bits to ensure you’re ready to knock out most of your summer projects.

Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit (PCCK612L2) features:

2-Speed Drill/Driver is compact and lightweight

5-1/2″ Circular Saw with Blade

20V MAX 1.3Ah Lithium Ion Battery

3 year limited warranty

