Bring Sonos integration to your favorite speakers with the Connect Amp at $400 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Connect: Amp for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate at Crutchfield, comes within $25 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is a match of the second lowest price we’ve seen. Have a favorite pair of speakers that you wish worked with your multi-room audio setup? That’s where the Connect: Amp comes in. It allows you to bring voice control, direct Apple Music, Spotify playback and more to pretty much any sound system. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

If you’re on a budget and don’t necessarily need the direct Sonos integration, consider turning your attention towards the $35 Echo Input. Even with a lower price tag, you’ll still get multi-room audio, voice control, Apple Music support and more.

Sonos Connect: Amp features:

Upgrade your favorite stand alone speakers with amplified streaming music both indoors or outside Connects to your home WiFi network with any 80211b/g,24 GHz broadcast-capable router for uninterrupted wireless streaming

More sonic punch Built-in amplifier powers large or small speakers 55 W per Channel at 8 ohms Rca line-in for connecting a range of playback sources Subwoofer line-out. Power Supply- 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input

Control wired speakers from anywhere in your home with a mobile device such as your smart phone Connect to patio or poolside speakers for outdoor listening entertainment

