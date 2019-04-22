Put iPad Pro & Apple Pencil to work w/ Studio Designs’ Vintage Drafting Table: $87 (Reg. $125)

Amazon is offering the Studio Designs Vintage Drafting Table for $86.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but you’ll be able to lock in this price even if shipping ends up getting delayed. That’s $38 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This drafting table offers an antique design and finish that will bring a vintage look to any space. Its built-in groove will keep first- and second-generation Apple Pencils from rolling away. The ability to fold it flat, 90 degrees, or anywhere in-between will allow you to find perfect angles when sketching your next masterpiece. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your new drafting table looking its best with a 3-pack of Pledge Polish for $14. Not only will it make it shine, its formula is made to help protect the wood that it comes in contact with. The lemon scent is sure to keep your workspace smelling fresh.

Studio Designs Vintage Drafting Table features:

Main Work Surface: 36 W x 24 D

Adjustable Angle Table Top from Flat to 90 Degrees

Antique Design and Finish

Built-in Pencil Groove with 24 Pencil Ledge

Solid Hard Wood Frame for Stability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!