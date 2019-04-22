This $16 Prime shipped rotary tool can etch metal or wood, buff surfaces, remove paint, and more

Inies (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Tacklife 3.7V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool with Accessory Kit for $16.08 Prime shipped when you use the code 5H42HB7M at checkout. Normally closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With a rechargeable battery, you’ll never be restricted by a cable and have obstruction-free movement available for your carving needs. Plus, this rotary tool does more than just buff and polish; you can use it to etch carvings into wood, metal, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

To further expand your wireless toolkit, check out this rechargeable electric screwdriver for $14 Prime shipped or less. It’s a great addition to your toolkit and will let you enjoy easy assembly of future toys for your kids.

Tacklife Li-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool features:

2000mAh Li-ion has 150% lifetime than regular battery and unbeatable battery run time

Micro USB socket and USB charger allows you to conveniently and fast charge plugging into any ports like your laptop, car charger, or phone charger

Forward and reverse switch for easy screw driving and screw removal

1pc Hexagonal Twist Drill, 1pc Extension Rod（60mm), 8pcs Driver Bits including SL5/PH2 (50mm) and PH1/PZ2/SQ1/SQ2/H4/H5 (25mm)

