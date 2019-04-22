This $16 Prime shipped rotary tool can etch metal or wood, buff surfaces, remove paint, and more

Inies (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Tacklife 3.7V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool with Accessory Kit for $16.08 Prime shipped when you use the code 5H42HB7M at checkout. Normally closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With a rechargeable battery, you’ll never be restricted by a cable and have obstruction-free movement available for your carving needs. Plus, this rotary tool does more than just buff and polish; you can use it to etch carvings into wood, metal, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
To further expand your wireless toolkit, check out this rechargeable electric screwdriver for $14 Prime shipped or less. It’s a great addition to your toolkit and will let you enjoy easy assembly of future toys for your kids.
Tacklife Li-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool features:
- 2000mAh Li-ion has 150% lifetime than regular battery and unbeatable battery run time
- Micro USB socket and USB charger allows you to conveniently and fast charge plugging into any ports like your laptop, car charger, or phone charger
- Forward and reverse switch for easy screw driving and screw removal
- 1pc Hexagonal Twist Drill, 1pc Extension Rod（60mm), 8pcs Driver Bits including SL5/PH2 (50mm) and PH1/PZ2/SQ1/SQ2/H4/H5 (25mm)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!