Enjoy a better night sleep w/ this $10 Prime shipped white noise machine

Nova Tech US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TENKER White Noise Machine for $9.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 3GGFAZMN at checkout. Normally $16, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, this is a great room accessory. White noise is perfect to block out outside distractions when you’re trying to catch up on some rest. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Something else that’s great to have for sleeping would be the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask for $10 Prime shipped. I recently started using a sleep mask every night to enjoy pitch black resting without having to install blackout curtains, and absolutely love it. You quickly get used to having something on your face, and being in darkness even in bright sunlight is always a bonus, at least, I think.

White Noise Machine features:

10 HIGH QUALITY NATURAL SOUNDS: Rainforest, birds, waves, summer night, wind, white noise, clock, rain, brook and mother’s heartbeat

SMART MEMORY FUNCTION: Automatically resume in the same state as when previously turned off ,meet everyone’s personal habits.

PORTABLE MINI DESIGN: 5.3 *2*2 inch, portable design, great for travel!

EASY TO USE: User-friendly interface with function buttons allows for intuitive operation; a great gift choice for family and friends who suffer from insomnia

WARRANTY: If you experience any problems at all with your sound machine or have any questions. Please feel free to contact us.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!