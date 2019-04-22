Put Ethernet anywhere in your home w/ this $31.50 shipped Powerline adapter kit (Reg. $40)

- Apr. 22nd 2019 6:21 pm ET

$31.50
Amazon is offering the TRENDnet Powerline 500 AV Nano Adapter Kit with Built-In Outlet for $31.12 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you can’t run Ethernet in your home, this is the next best thing. You’ll be able to send Ethernet signals over your home outlets, giving you faster Internet speeds without the pesky task of running cable through walls. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. We recommend this 5-pack of Cat6 Cables for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to hook up just about any device with this multi-pack, and the colored wires will help you trace down rogue cables when it comes time to change them.

TRENDnet Powerline Kit features:

  • Includes two TPL-407E adapters
  • Powerline 500 networking
  • Never lose an electrical outlet with the built-in socket
  • Connects over electrical lines
  • Two adapters are needed to start a network
  • Compact form factor saves space
  • Easy Installation

