Put Ethernet anywhere in your home w/ this $31.50 shipped Powerline adapter kit (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the TRENDnet Powerline 500 AV Nano Adapter Kit with Built-In Outlet for $31.12 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you can’t run Ethernet in your home, this is the next best thing. You’ll be able to send Ethernet signals over your home outlets, giving you faster Internet speeds without the pesky task of running cable through walls. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. We recommend this 5-pack of Cat6 Cables for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to hook up just about any device with this multi-pack, and the colored wires will help you trace down rogue cables when it comes time to change them.

TRENDnet Powerline Kit features:

Includes two TPL-407E adapters

Powerline 500 networking

Never lose an electrical outlet with the built-in socket

Connects over electrical lines

Two adapters are needed to start a network

Compact form factor saves space

Easy Installation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!