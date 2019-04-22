Always have a record of your drives w/ these 1080p & 1440p dash cameras from $29 shipped

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera for $149.99 shipped when you use the code MUDE3CNO at checkout. Normally $200, this is a match for the sale price we generally track and is the best available. With the ability to record 1440p when just using the front camera, or both external and internal video at 1080p, this dash camera can do it all. Whether you’re an Uber or Lyft driver, or just want to keep tabs on what goes on inside of your car, this is a must-have vehicle accessory. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

We also spotted the Apeman 1080p Dash Camera for $28.79 shipped when you use the code QOIUNJLR at checkout from Apeman’s official Amazon storefront. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though it doesn’t capture 1440p or have dual lenses like the above model, it’s a much more budget-friendly way to keep a record of your drives. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a microSD card like this 32GB model for just $8, as it’ll keep hours of footage safe just in case something happens.

Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) image sensor, the dual 1080P dash cam simultaneously captures road front (170°) and inside cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps.

The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony IMX323 sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark.

24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record once detects motion in front. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up.

