VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. sound bar offers Assistant & Chromecast for $130 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound Bar System for $129.99 Prime shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Originally $250, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this beats Amazon’s refurbished price by $30 and is the best we’ve tracked. With 5.1 channels of room-filling audio, this sound system is perfect for any home theater. Plus, with SmartCast, you’ll enjoy Google Assistant integration, Chromecast built-in, and more, making your home theater even smarter. It’s backed by both a 30-day Vizio warranty and 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the 5.1-Channel SmartCast setup and pick up VIZIO’s 2.0-Channel sound bar at under $80 shipped on Amazon. Though it’s not as room-filling or smart as the above option, it’s a fantastic upgrade from stock TV speakers.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Turn movie nights with the kids into something special with this VIZIO sound bar. The slim design mounts easily on a wall, or you can place it on a table, and Dolby Digital technology delivers impeccable sound reproduction. This VIZIO sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and remote control for easy across-the-room control.

