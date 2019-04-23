Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter, Moog music suite, Mast, more

- Apr. 23rd 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including iWriter, Moog music suite, Mast, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mast: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Oblique Productive Strategies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Pro Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allen Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Sable Maze Twelve Fears HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

