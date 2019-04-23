Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: PUMA Private Sale, Tory Burch, Air Fryers, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- PUMA’s Private Sale is back with up to 70% off shoes, apparel & more from just $10 + free shipping
- Joe’s New Balance Spring Warehouse Event takes up to 70% off its most popular styles from $20
- REI Outlet discounts hundreds of items at 50% off: The North Face, Columbia, more
- Macy’s is currently offering The North Face Men’s Glacier Alpine Fleece for just $35 (Reg. $70)
- Find the adidas Men’s French Terry Full-Zip Jacket for just $18 (Reg. $60)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nautica offers 50% off sitewide to refresh your spring wardrobe with deals from $17
- Johnston & Murphy’s Spring Sale cuts up to 40% off dress shoes, boots, sneakers & more
- Sunglass Warehouse updates your shades with prices from just $9 for men & women
- Hautelook is offering Crocs clogs, flip flops, sneakers & more for men from $15
- Tory Burch’s Spring Sale offers up to 40% off Miller sandals, handbags & much more
Home Goods and more |
- Hamilton Beach All-Metal Stand Mixer hits $140 at Amazon, today only (Reg. $200)
- Be ready for guests with this 20-inch air mattress: Queen $60 or twin $49 (Reg. up to $80)
- Make homemade wings, fries, more w/ these family-sized air fryers for $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Clean your pearly whites between dentist visits w/ a rechargeable electric toothbrush for $14.50
- Igloo’s Marine Ultra Square 24 Cooler keeps drinks cold for up to 2 days, $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dirt Devil’s Versa Stick Vacuum offers a lightweight clean for just $10 shipped (50% off)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!