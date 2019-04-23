Score a pair of Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers at a new Amazon all-time low of $218 (Save $110)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers for $218 shipped. Normally selling for $328 at retailers like Bose direct, Crutchfield and B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also the first time we’ve seen it drop below $290. Bringing two high-sensitivity two-inch Stereo Targeting tweeters alongside a long-excursion eight-inch woofer into the mix, these speakers are a surefire way to upgrade your home theater’s setup. They work on their own, or alongside additional speakers for full surround sound audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 240 customers.

If you’ll be bringing these into an existing setup, the right call is definitely to put your savings towards some speaker wire at Amazon. Though if the Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers will be the center point of your audio setup, consider pairing them with Onkyo’s TX-SR373 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver.

Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers features:

The Bose 301 Series V Direct/Reflecting Speakers are designed to work with a variety of stereo receivers and amplifiers as either front or rear channel speakers. The open, spacious performance of these speakers makes them an ideal choice for home theater, or for listening to CD’s, tapes, or radio broadcasts.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!