This Canon AiO has AirPrint and is Amazon’s best-selling printer: $59.50 shipped (2019 low)

Amazon is offering the Canon Wireless All-In-One Printer (TS9120) for $59.49 shipped. That’s $10+ off the current sale price at Best Buy, $25 off what it has been fetching there, and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked this year. With the ability to print, scan, and copy, this AiO, will make a great addition to any office. This Amazon best-seller wields AirPrint compatibility which ensures you’ll be able to easily send documents and photos to from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
In my experience some printers only allow you to tweak certain settings when connected with a cable. For this reason, it’s not a bad idea to apply today’s savings towards this $9 USB-C Printer Cable. I recently bought all USB-C cables so I don’t need to fiddle with sometimes finicky USB-C hubs.
Canon Wireless All-In-One Printer (TS9120) features:
- Inspire your creativity with prints that will impress. From stunning photographs to detailed documents, put the 6-color individual ink system to work and never compromise on speed or quality
- Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease. Print hassle free – whether from the cloud, through Bluetooth, from social media or even on the go
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!