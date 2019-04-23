Ultra-thin bezels + a USB hub make Dell’s 27-inch Full HD Monitor great at $200 (Save $55+), more

Amazon is offering the Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (P2719H) for $199.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $55+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Dell display makes it easy to banish thick bezels from your desk. It also sports two USB ports, allowing you to keep important peripherals docked and ready to go. Its flexible stand enables you to find a perfect and ergonomic viewing angle. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Dell 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor (S2719DGF) for $319.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $24 of the lowest price we have tracked. This QHD display is built with gaming in mind. A 155Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync make this readily apparent. Inputs include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (P2719H) features:

More room to work: free up valuable desk space with a thin monitor profile and a small monitor base that’s approximately 23% smaller than its predecessor.

Expand your efficiency: The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors.

Adjust to your comfort: pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup all day long. Or choose from a variety of mounts.

