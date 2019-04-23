Dirt Devil’s Versa Stick Vacuum offers a lightweight clean for just $10 shipped (50% off)

Dirt Devil’s official eBay storefront is offering its Versa Power Clean Stick Vacuum (SD20010) for $9.99 shipped. Normally $20 at Walmart or Home Depot, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With spring messes just around the corner, your kids will be tracking in dirt and grime as the outdoors become more appealing with warmer weather. This vacuum is the perfect thing to help clean up smaller messes, and thanks to its lightweight design will be easy to put away when the job is done. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For a more automated clean, let the laser-guided Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum suck up dirt and grime at $300 (Reg. $500). It’s quite a bit more expensive compared to the above Dirt Devil, but considering it effortlessly cleans on its own, without you having to lug it in and out of the closet, it’s a worthy trade-off.

Dirt Devil Versa Clean Stick Vacuum features:

Designed for the way you live. This innovative stick vac is perfect for rugs and hard floors, and it converts easily to a hand vac. Just detach the nozzle and handle tube from the hand vac and you are ready for dust, dirt and crumbs on furniture, counters, shelves, upholstery and drapes. An on-board crevice tools allows you to reach around furniture, in tight spaces in corners, and along the edges. The lightweight design lets you move the vacuum from room to room and up and down stairs. It’s smart, bagless design is easy to empty.

