Upgrade your home theater in today’s Gold Box: Pioneer 4K AirPlay Receiver $370, more

- Apr. 23rd 2019 7:24 am ET

$370
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Pioneer VSX-LX303 9.2-Ch. 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver for $369.99 shipped. That’s down $130 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured A/V receiver delivers AirPlay, 4K and HDR10 support, and 100W of per channel. Better yet, for the Sonos fans out there, it also works as a Connect receiver. So you can add your own speakers to an existing Sonos setup easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

You’ll also find the Klipsch Reference 12-inch Subwoofer for $399.99, which is $100 off the regular going rate. Today’s price is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Features include support for up to 600W of power, front-firing design and copper accents. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pioneer VSX-LX303 features:

  • Direct energy amplification at 100 W/Ch. (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, THD 0.08 %, 2Ch Driven, FTC)/ 200 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 10 %, 1Ch Driven)
  • Supports 5.2.4 and 7.2.2-Ch surround layouts for object-based soundtracks, or drive stereo speakers in zone 2 and zone 3 with a 5.2-Ch setup in the main room, or a 5.2.2-Ch layout with powered zone 2
  • Your Pioneer receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos Home Sound System, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos Connect and a free firmware update.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$370

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
pioneer

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp