Upgrade your home theater in today’s Gold Box: Pioneer 4K AirPlay Receiver $370, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Pioneer VSX-LX303 9.2-Ch. 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver for $369.99 shipped. That’s down $130 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured A/V receiver delivers AirPlay, 4K and HDR10 support, and 100W of per channel. Better yet, for the Sonos fans out there, it also works as a Connect receiver. So you can add your own speakers to an existing Sonos setup easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

You’ll also find the Klipsch Reference 12-inch Subwoofer for $399.99, which is $100 off the regular going rate. Today’s price is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Features include support for up to 600W of power, front-firing design and copper accents. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pioneer VSX-LX303 features:

Direct energy amplification at 100 W/Ch. (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, THD 0.08 %, 2Ch Driven, FTC)/ 200 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 10 %, 1Ch Driven)

Supports 5.2.4 and 7.2.2-Ch surround layouts for object-based soundtracks, or drive stereo speakers in zone 2 and zone 3 with a 5.2-Ch setup in the main room, or a 5.2.2-Ch layout with powered zone 2

Your Pioneer receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos Home Sound System, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos Connect and a free firmware update.

