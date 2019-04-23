Expand your smart home w/ Google’s Home Hub & Home Mini for $80 shipped ($198 value)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub bundled with a Google Home Mini for $79.99 shipped when you use the code HOME20 at checkout. Normally you’d pay $149 for the Home Hub and $49 for the Home Mini when not on sale. This is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically on the bundled Home Hub and Home Mini, making for a perfect smart home upgrade. I have the Home Hub in my office and kitchen, with Home Minis scattered throughout the rest of the house, allowing me to ask questions, play music, or command my smart devices with ease. Rated 4.6+ stars.

Nomad Base Station

While you’re expanding your smart home, be sure to pick up some Wi-Fi-connected lighting. We currently have a selection of Koogeek smart devices on sale that are HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatible at 30% off.

Google Home Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

