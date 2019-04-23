Shake up your look w/ Invicta’s Aviator Gold Watch for $62 (Reg. $90), more from $49.50

Amazon is offering the Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Ion-Plated Watch (17205) for $61.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in one year by $3. This stylish watch offers an eye-catching design thanks to 18K gold ion-plating, a large 48mm size, and clasp closure. It’s water resistant up to 100 meters, making it a reliable option for swimming, snorkeling, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more watches on sale.

More Invicta watches on sale:

Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Watch features:

18k gold ion-plated watch with logo on dial featuring tachymeter and compass on inner bezel

48 mm gold ion-plated stainless steel case with synthetic-sapphire dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display. Crystal Type-Flame Fusion

Features include fold-over clasp closure, chronograph subdials with 60-second, 60-minute, and 1/10-second functions, date window, and black ion-plated stainless steel bezel

Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!