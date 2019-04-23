Shake up your look w/ Invicta’s Aviator Gold Watch for $62 (Reg. $90), more from $49.50

- Apr. 23rd 2019 5:04 pm ET

$62
0

Amazon is offering the Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Ion-Plated Watch (17205) for $61.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in one year by $3. This stylish watch offers an eye-catching design thanks to 18K gold ion-plating, a large 48mm size, and clasp closure. It’s water resistant up to 100 meters, making it a reliable option for swimming, snorkeling, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more watches on sale.

More Invicta watches on sale:

Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Watch features:

  • 18k gold ion-plated watch with logo on dial featuring tachymeter and compass on inner bezel
  • 48 mm gold ion-plated stainless steel case with synthetic-sapphire dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display. Crystal Type-Flame Fusion
  • Features include fold-over clasp closure, chronograph subdials with 60-second, 60-minute, and 1/10-second functions, date window, and black ion-plated stainless steel bezel
  • Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$62

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Invicta

About the Author