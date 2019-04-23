Tear down Amazon boxes like a boss w/ Kershaw’s Chill Pocket Knife: $17 shipped (2019 low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Chill Pocket Knife (3410) for $16.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go for in 2019. This knife sports a 3.1-inch stainless steel blade that’s made to resist corrosion. It has a slim profile that is great for those who like simplicity. A textured handle makes it comfortable to hold. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Update 4/23 @ 1:50 PM: GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mossy Oak 3-Piece Multi-Tool Set for $14.80 Prime shipped when you use the code 6365UIK4 at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Included in the kit, you’ll have a multi-tool, pocket knife, and LED flashlight. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re willing to accept a more rugged appearance that has a serrated blade, the Pro Iron Hunting Knife is $9. The blade size is similar to the Kershaw above at 3.25 inches. Thanks to built-in spring assistance, this knife is simple to open.
Kershaw Chill Pocket Knife (3410) features:
- 3.1-inch razor sharp 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade, resistant to wear and corrosion, coated with a non-reflective bead-blasted finish
- Stylish, lightweight basic black textured G-10 handle scales provide secure grip and comfortable in-hand feel
- Slim profile fits comfortably in any pocket, purse, backpack, bag, jacket, on belts, key chains or lanyards
- Designed by custom knifemaker RJ Martin and expertly engineered by Kershaw, the Chill is a sleek, low-profile everyday pocket carry
