Tear down Amazon boxes like a boss w/ Kershaw’s Chill Pocket Knife: $17 shipped (2019 low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Chill Pocket Knife (3410) for $16.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go for in 2019. This knife sports a 3.1-inch stainless steel blade that’s made to resist corrosion. It has a slim profile that is great for those who like simplicity. A textured handle makes it comfortable to hold. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update 4/23 @ 1:50 PM: GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mossy Oak 3-Piece Multi-Tool Set for $14.80 Prime shipped when you use the code 6365UIK4 at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Included in the kit, you’ll have a multi-tool, pocket knife, and LED flashlight. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re willing to accept a more rugged appearance that has a serrated blade, the Pro Iron Hunting Knife is $9. The blade size is similar to the Kershaw above at 3.25 inches. Thanks to built-in spring assistance, this knife is simple to open.

Kershaw Chill Pocket Knife (3410) features:

3.1-inch razor sharp 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade, resistant to wear and corrosion, coated with a non-reflective bead-blasted finish

Stylish, lightweight basic black textured G-10 handle scales provide secure grip and comfortable in-hand feel

Slim profile fits comfortably in any pocket, purse, backpack, bag, jacket, on belts, key chains or lanyards

Designed by custom knifemaker RJ Martin and expertly engineered by Kershaw, the Chill is a sleek, low-profile everyday pocket carry

