Clean your pearly whites between dentist visits w/ a rechargeable electric toothbrush for $14.50

- Apr. 23rd 2019 1:37 pm ET

0

Liberex US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Sonic Electric Toothbrush MS100 for $14.55 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DO7MQFGB at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Electric toothbrushes like this are a great way to clean your pearly whites between dentist visits. I’ve used one for many years and never like going back to a manual style. Plus, since this model is rechargeable, just 4 hours on the base will get you 30 days of use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just brushing is never enough. Pick up the Listerine UltraClean Access Flosser with Refill Pack for $10 Prime shipped and clean between your teeth. If you’ve never flossed before, it might be a little weird at first, but it pays off in the end with cleaner teeth overall.

Liberex Sonic Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Wireless Charging IPX7 Waterproof for Adult
  • Smart Timer
  • 4 Hours Charge for 30 Days Use
  • 5 Optional Modes
  • Travel Toothbrush with 2 Brush Heads

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Librex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide