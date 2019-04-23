Clean your pearly whites between dentist visits w/ a rechargeable electric toothbrush for $14.50

Liberex US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Sonic Electric Toothbrush MS100 for $14.55 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DO7MQFGB at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Electric toothbrushes like this are a great way to clean your pearly whites between dentist visits. I’ve used one for many years and never like going back to a manual style. Plus, since this model is rechargeable, just 4 hours on the base will get you 30 days of use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just brushing is never enough. Pick up the Listerine UltraClean Access Flosser with Refill Pack for $10 Prime shipped and clean between your teeth. If you’ve never flossed before, it might be a little weird at first, but it pays off in the end with cleaner teeth overall.

Liberex Sonic Electric Toothbrush features:

Wireless Charging IPX7 Waterproof for Adult

Smart Timer

4 Hours Charge for 30 Days Use

5 Optional Modes

Travel Toothbrush with 2 Brush Heads

