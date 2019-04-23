Logitech’s Gaming Headset takes audio to the next level w/ 7.1 Dolby & DTS Surround: $70 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset (G633) for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. With support for 7.1 Dolby and DTS surround sound, this headset is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level. A foldaway microphone makes it dead simple to mute yourself on the fly. The mic also sports noise-cancellation, helping to ensure that everyone can hear you the first time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can opt to spend a fraction of that on this $20 gaming headset. Like Logitech’s, this is made to be platform agnostic, with guaranteed support for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and many more.

Logitech Artemis Spectrum features:

EXCEPTIONAL AUDIO PERFORMANCE: The G633 Artemis Spectrum produces crisp 7.1 Dolby and DTS headphone surround sound. The advanced Pro-G drivers and On-Board Equalizers allow customizable audio for serious gamers

COMPATABLE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS: This gaming headphone is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, PS4s, the Xbox One, and more.Frequency response: 100Hz-20KHz

FOLDAWAY NOISE-CANCELLING MIC: The flexible boom microphone includes an LED light to let you know when you’re on mute settings. Fold it back when not in use for a superior audio experience

