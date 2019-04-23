Nautica offers 50% off sitewide to refresh your spring wardrobe with deals from $17

Nautica takes 50% off everything including spring polos for just $20. Discount is applied at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Classic Fit Golf Shorts are a no-brainer for warm weather and they’re on sale for just $30, which is down from their original rate of $60. These shorts hit at a great length and they’re available in versatile color options. They also feature quick-drying fabric for comfort and stretch for mobility. Pair these shorts with the Short Sleeve Solid Interlock Polo Shirt for a stylish look. It’s also on sale for $20. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

