Never have a dead PS4 controller again w/ this $11 shipped charging station

Trusted seller SFPlanet via eBay Daily Deals offers the Fosmon PS4 Controller Charger for $10.99 shipped. Normally around $15 at Amazon, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve got a PS4, this is a must-have accessory. It’s never good to have a dead controller when you’re ready to game, so always have it ready to go by leaving it sitting on this charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Fosmon PS4 Controller Charging Dock features:

Fosmon’s dual PS4 controller charging station is a great option for fully charging your Dualshock 4 controllers in under 3 hours.

This PS4 controller charging station has built-in LED indicators to show the current status of your controller. Red means the controller is charging. Green shows the charging dock is idle and the controller is fully charged.

