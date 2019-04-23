Upgrade to spinner luggage w/ Olympia’s Apache II 3-pc. Set for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Olympia Apache II 3-piece Spinner Set for $99.97 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s about $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is one of the best prices we seen. This spinner set sports a hard exterior that helps protect your gear from whatever those luggage-abusers at the airport try. Each piece is expandable, giving you some space to stash souvenirs from your trip. Four wheels on every bag means that you’ll be able to easily move your luggage in any direction. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re willing to ditch several wheels and a piece of luggage, have a look at Rockland’s 2-pc. Set for $33. It’s available in several colors and one of the pieces is a carry-on tote bag, allowing you to easily haul it over your shoulder.

Olympia Apache II Spinner Set features:

4 Wheel spinner allows free movement in all directions. Fully expandable for extra packing capacity

Lightweight aluminum push button locking handle system

Interior zippered divider w/shoe pockets and mesh zip pocket. Additional interior zip pocket & elastic tie-belt

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!