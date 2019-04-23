Upgrade your home office or living space w/ a pair of On-Stage Studio Monitor Stands: $40 (Reg. $70)

- Apr. 23rd 2019 2:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the On-Stage Adjustable Studio Monitor Stand 2-Pack (SMS6000) for $39.99 shipped. Normally $70, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve already got a set of studio monitors on your desk or in the living room, this is a great way to upgrade their looks. Plus, putting them on stands like this will help isolate your surfaces and give your speakers a more ear-level experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve yet to pick up some studio monitors, the Edifier 4-inch Active Bookshelf Speakers (R980T) will set you back $70 shipped at Amazon. These would make the perfect pair with your new stands, giving you a nice upgraded audio experience for either your home theater or office.

Also, if you’re wanting to start a podcast, don’t forget to swing by our guide outlining the best gear. From microphones and headsets to amplifiers and USB interfaces, we’ve got it all for you.

On-Stage Adjustable Studio Monitor Stand features:

  • Height Adjustment: 36.5-54” with several height positions every 4 inches
  • Weight Capacity: 90 lbs
  • Platform: 9 1/2″ square with 1mm thick non-slip pad
  • 3-point triangle base with leveling floor spikes
  • Base Spread: 18″

