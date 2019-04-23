Entertain & keep an eye on your furry friends from afar w/ the Petcube Play for $100 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Petcube Play Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Camera for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $200 at Petco, third-parties at Amazon have it listed for $140 and this beats our last mention by $20 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For those who work long hours, leaving a furry friend at home, this is a must-have smart accessory. With the built-in 2-way audio system, you’ll be able to talk to your pet and hear them talk back. Plus, the built-in laser pointer lets you entertain your pets while you’re away. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly way to keep an eye on your at-home pets, check out the Wyze Cam Pan. It’s just $36.50 shipped at Amazon and offers full pan and tilt control with 1080p streaming and local recording. The audio won’t be quite as good as the above Petcube, and you won’t have the built-in laser pointer, but there’s still comfort in being able to see your furry kids when you’re away.

Petcube Play Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Camera:

Communicate with your pet from anywhere with this Petcube Play. A two-way audio system lets you talk and listen to your beloved buddy, and the 1080p HD live video makes it easy to keep an eye on him when you aren’t home. Featuring a pet-friendly laser pointer, this Petcube Play keeps your pet active when he’s in need of exercise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!