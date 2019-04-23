PUMA’s Private Sale is back with up to 70% off shoes, apparel & more from just $10 + free shipping

During PUMA’s Private Sale, it’s offering up to 70% off shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Persist XT Training Shoes are on sale for $30, which is 50% off its original rate. They are a great option for spring workouts. These shoes feature a snug sock-like fit that’s supportive and their breathable mesh keeps you cool when your training heats up. These shoes are available in three color options and will be a go-to in your closet. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cool Cat Slides $10 (Orig. $30)
- Cell Pro Limit Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $85)
- Electron Street Eng Sneaker $35 (Orig. $65)
- Persist XT Training Shoes $30 (Orig. $60)
- Evostripe Move Joggers $30 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Prowl Alt Prem Mesh Sneaker $35 (Orig. $65)
- Radiate XT Training Shoes $30 (Orig. $60)
- Hybrid Rocket Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $120)
- Amplified Leggings $15 (Orig. $35)
- Modern Sports Crop Hoodie $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
