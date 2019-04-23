REI Outlet discounts hundreds of items at 50% off: The North Face, Columbia, more

REI Outlet offers hundreds of new items at 50% off including The North Face, Columbia and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Columbia Wilderness Trail Jacket is a must-have at $70, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is lightweight, breathable and it features three zippered pockets for additional storage. It’s versatile to look great with jeans, shorts, joggers and more. Even better, its packable and is a great option to take on trips. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Marmot Featherless Trail Vest is marked down to $62, which originally was priced at $125. It features a florescent color that will keep you noticed in low light. It’s also waterproof to keep you semi-dry in wet conditions. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

