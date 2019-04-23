Your toddler will love the Skip Hop Owl Backpack for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Toddler Backpack, 12-inch Owl School Bag for $10 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This toddler backpack is great for school, packing snacks, or travel. It’s the perfect size for your little ones and its canvas is easy to wipe clean. It even has an adjustable bottle pocket to store juice or water. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 540 reviews.

Finally, be sure to pick up the matching Skip Hop Mealtime Lunch Kit Feeding Set for just $9. These containers feature leak-free snapable lids to prevent spills and are dishwasher safe. Rated 3.6/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

Skip Hop Toddler Backpack features:

Perfect back pack for toddler to preschool to kindergarten

School bag includes an insulated front pouch to keep snacks and lunch at the right temperature

Canvas material and easy-to-clean lining makes for the perfect backpack for kids on the go!

Roomy main compartment to fit all of your little one’s things. Size (inches) 11l x 5w x 12h

Includes an adjustable mesh bottle pocket and is Phthalate-free

