Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station covers all of your portable energy needs, now $84.50 (32% off)

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.41 shipped when code JP4VGDTY has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $126, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets and four DC inputs as well. With 360 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

If 150Wh just isn’t enough for your power consumption needs, set up to Suaoki’s 222Wh Power Station. It features a similar form factor and dual DC outlets, USB and more. And don’t forget to check out our recents hands-on review with the Anker PowerHouse 200.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

