Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station covers all of your portable energy needs, now $84.50 (32% off)

- Apr. 23rd 2019 4:49 pm ET

0

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.41 shipped when code JP4VGDTY has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $126, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets and four DC inputs as well. With 360 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating

If 150Wh just isn’t enough for your power consumption needs, set up to Suaoki’s 222Wh Power Station. It features a similar form factor and dual DC outlets, USB and more. And don’t forget to check out our recents hands-on review with the Anker PowerHouse 200.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

  • AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Suaoki

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go