This tape measure uses a laser to help with weekend projects at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Advanced 196-foot Laser Measure for $19.93 Prime shipped when you use the code VEP69ADT at checkout. Normally $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to fight with a tape measure when getting the dimensions of a room, this makes it a simple task. With the ability to measure up to 196 feet, you can easily map out any room, garage, or shed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Go old fashioned and pick up a normal Komelon Self Locking 25-Foot Power Tape Measure for $10 Prime shipped. It only reaches 25 feet instead of nearly 200, but it’s a great option when building structures or decks this spring.

Tacklife Laser Measure features:

Area, distance, length, volume, continuous measurement, Pythagorean method-three points; Addition and subtraction; Low battery indication; 20 groups data memory; Manually delete data; Auto shut down after 150s without any operation to save power

