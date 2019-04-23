Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee $45, Skyrim for Switch $45, more

- Apr. 23rd 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee! for Nintendo Switch at $45 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Having just dropped to $50, today’s offer brings it down an additional $5 and saves you a total of 25%. Learn more about the latest Pokémon title in our announcement coverageHead below for the rest of today’s deals including Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch, Mortal Kombat 11, and many more.

