Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee $45, Skyrim for Switch $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee! for Nintendo Switch at $45 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Having just dropped to $50, today’s offer brings it down an additional $5 and saves you a total of 25%. Learn more about the latest Pokémon title in our announcement coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch, Mortal Kombat 11, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 + $10 GC: $60 ($70 value) | Target
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition: $7 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- $25 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $21 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $50 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $42.50 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $100 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $85 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- No Man’s Sky Xbox One: $30 (Reg. $50) | Target
- DiRT Rally 2.0 PS4: $32 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dead or Alive 6: $30 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTYVT36
- XCOM 2 Collection PS4: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection: $25 (Reg. $50) | PlayStation Store
- Jupiter & Mars: $24 (Reg. $35) | PlayStation Store
- Rocket League Ultimate (Switch): $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mad Max: $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $24 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- DOOM: $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
