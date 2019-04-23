Tory Burch’s Spring Sale offers up to 40% off Miller sandals, handbags & much more

Tory Burch is back with up to 40% off its new sale arrivals including popular sandals, handbags, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Miller Square-Toe Sandals that are available for $159, which is down from their original rate of $228. Their large logo design is stylish and they can be easily dressed up or down. I personally own these sandals and I wear them almost daily in the summertime. They’re very comfortable too. However, if you’re not into sandals, the Ines Espadrilles are gorgeous and also on sale for $159. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

