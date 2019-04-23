Boost PS4 storage while retaining its good looks w/ WD’s 4TB Gaming Drive: $92 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the WD 4TB Gaming Drive for $91.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a PS4, it’s shocking how quickly the internal HDD fills up. This forces you to pick and choose between which games you keep around, which is an ordeal that nobody enjoys. Grab this drive you’ll be able to store roughly 100 games before you run into any storage concerns. You’ll also love the matching PlayStation colors. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t think you’ll ever reach 100 games? Opt for Seagate’s 2TB External Hard Drive at $60. It doesn’t come in a PlayStation style, but this may not matter if it’ll won’t be seen very often. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box to see if there’s an alternative there that you’d prefer.

WD 4TB Gaming Drive features:

Expand your PS4 gaming experience

Play anywhere

Fast and easy setup

Sleek design with high capacity

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

