YI’s 1080p Dome Security Cam has pan/tilt capabilities + free 7-day cloud DVR at $38 (24% off)

YI Technology (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dome Wi-Fi Security Camera for $37.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code JGBGE5LC during checkout. While you’d normally pay closer to $50 for the camera, that’s good for a 24% discount, beats out previous mention by $4 and is the best we’ve seen. Rocking pan-tilt control, motion tracking and more, this camera’s most notable features are rounded out by a 1080p video feed. It also features free seven-day cloud DVR. With over 3,870 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating.

Does affordability top your list of requirements? If so, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. Even though it’s 30% less than YI’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and 14-day cloud storage.

YI 1080p Dome Security Camera features:

1080p Full HD and Complete 360° Coverage: Capture complete panoramic scenes in bright 1080p High-Definition with practically zero blind spots, and 1080p HD live stream direct to your smartphone.

Enhanced Night Vision: Cloud home camera using enhanced sensor and 10 infrared LEDs extends the viewing distance in pitch dark with no light pollution.

Smartphone Control: Support reliable LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device (iOS or Android) for controlling and viewing at anytime, anywhere.

