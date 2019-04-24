Amazon’s board game Gold Box starts at $4: Nintendo Monopoly, Jena, Catan, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off select board games. Deals start at $4.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Monopoly Gamer Pack Bundle for $29.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $55 with today’s deal marking the first major price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Monopoly Gamer delivers a Super Mario take on the classic game with six bundled power packs, which include added characters, bonuses and more. In typical Mario fashion, you’ll be replacing paper money with coins. A must-have for any Nintendo fan. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks from today’s sale.
Other notable deals include:
- Gamewright Forbidden Island: $12 (Reg. $18)
- Bears vs Babies: $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game of Thrones Catan: $46 (Reg. $60)
- Jena Octagon Game: $11 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
It’s the Monopoly game with a Nintendo twist as it joins forces with beloved Nintendo video game characters. Instead of standard Monopoly tokens, the game features Super Mario characters, each with their own special powers within gameplay. This exclusive Amazon bundle for 2018 includes the Monopoly Gamer board game, and includes 6 Power Packs (2 Power Pack bundles, with 3 packs in each) for free! Each power pack includes a Nintendo Character token, 1 Character card, and a sticker. Unleash unique powers, power up levels, and defeat Bowser at the end!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!