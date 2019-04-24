Amazon’s board game Gold Box starts at $4: Nintendo Monopoly, Jena, Catan, much more

It’s the Monopoly game with a Nintendo twist as it joins forces with beloved Nintendo video game characters. Instead of standard Monopoly tokens, the game features Super Mario characters, each with their own special powers within gameplay. This exclusive Amazon bundle for 2018 includes the Monopoly Gamer board game, and includes 6 Power Packs (2 Power Pack bundles, with 3 packs in each) for free! Each power pack includes a Nintendo Character token, 1 Character card, and a sticker. Unleash unique powers, power up levels, and defeat Bowser at the end!