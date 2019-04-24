The AmazonBasics $20 Ultimate Storage Case is your Switch’s ideal travel companion (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Ultimate Storage Case for Nintendo Switch for $19.92 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and comes within cents of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Traveling with your Nintendo Switch and all of its accessories can be a pain. But bringing the dock, charging cables and Joy-Cons with you on-the-go doesn’t have to be. This AmazonBaiscs case protects your hybrid console and all of its gear with a rugged hard shell alongside various internal storage pouches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need a more lightweight option to throw in your backpack? At $14, the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch is exactly what you’re looking for. It still keeps the console safe while out and about, but lacks all of the extra storage space that the Ultimate version has.

And for more ways to deck out your gaming kit, check out our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

AmazonBasics Ultimate Switch Storage Case features:

Safely store your Nintendo Switch video-game console with this AmazonBasics Ultimate Storage Case for Nintendo Switch. The case protects the device when not in use and makes it easy to transport from home to out and about and back again. Enjoy everyday convenience and peace of mind with this durable storage case by AmazonBasics. The storage case allocates space inside for securely holding the Nintendo Switch device and two Joy-Con controllers, as well as the TV dock, AC adapter, and HDMI cable. The case’s built-in accessories pouch provides extra storage for added flexibility.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!