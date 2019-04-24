Banana Republic offers hundreds of new markdowns at an extra 50% off from $20

Banana Republic just added over 500+ new markdowns with an extra 50% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Don’t Sweat-It Polo Shirt is a must-have for spring and it’s on sale for $20. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $45. This shirt is available in various color options and it looks great with jeans, shorts or slacks alike. It features sweat-wicking material and anti-odor properties so you stay fresh all day. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt $35 (Orig. $80)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Vest $55 (Orig. $148)
- Don’t Sweat-It Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $45)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim $28 (Orig. $118)
- Polartec Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stripe Tie-Waist Shirt Dress $47 (Orig. $128)
- Sandwash Modal Wrap-Front Top $18 (Orig. $43)
- Leaf Print Cross-Front Ruffle Top $24 (Orig. $60)
- Cropped Cargo Pants $25 (Orig. $110)
- Eyelet Ruffle Wrap Dress $70 (Orig. $169)
- …and even more deals…
