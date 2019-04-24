Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Planescape Torment, Smart Translator, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Monster Hunter Stories, Planescape Torment, Smart Translator and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planescape Torment: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Smart Translator!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Just Talk!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Active HD!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Speech Recogniser HD: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Translator HD!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $45, Mortal Kombat 11 $50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mast: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Oblique Productive Strategies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Pro Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

