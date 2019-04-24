Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Planescape Torment, Smart Translator, more
In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Monster Hunter Stories, Planescape Torment, Smart Translator and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft: $1 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Planescape Torment: $6 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $14 (Reg. $20)
iPhone: Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPhone: Smart Translator!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPhone: Just Talk!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPhone: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPhone: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPhone: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPad: Active HD!: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPad: Speech Recogniser HD: FREE (Reg. $9)
iPad: Translator HD!!: FREE (Reg. $9)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $45, Mortal Kombat 11 $50, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Mast: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Oblique Productive Strategies: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $6 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Money Pro Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)
iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!