Control the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar with Alexa at $499 shipped (Reg. $699)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar for $499 shipped. Also available at Walmart as well as Best Buy for $1 more. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Featuring Dolby Digital sound, as well as a premium glass and metal design, Bose’s SoundTouch 300 also incorporates Alexa for voice-control. Notable inclusions that also make the cut are 4K pass-through, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus NFC pairing. This soundbar is a compact way to bring top-notch sound to your home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Don’t mind ditching Alexa? check out the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System, which is a pretty solid alternative at $199. It still touts the same Bose signature sound, but lacks most of the higher-end features. That tradeoff comes with a lower price tag, making it ideal for budget-conscious shoppers.

Don’t forget that you can currently snag a pair of Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers at a new Amazon low of $218 (Save $110), more.

Bose SoundTouch 300 features:

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar delivers clear, spacious sound. Every cubic inch of this speaker is packed with technologies that bring your music and movies to life. It starts inside with custom-shaped speakers that keep the profile low and pump out big sound. Quiet Port technology virtually eliminates distortion so you hear surprisingly deep bass. ADAPTiQ audio room calibration ensures the soundbar sounds the best it can in the space you put it, while PhaseGuide technology makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!