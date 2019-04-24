Make homemade jerky, dried marshmallows, more w/ this $100 9-tray food dehydrator (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Chefman 9-Tray Food Dehydrator for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Food dehydrators are great kitchen appliances to keep around. You can use them to make home-made jerky, Lucky Charms dried marshmallows, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Spend less on the Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator which is just $40 shipped. Though it can’t hold nearly as much as the above Chefman model, it’s a great option for smaller families or those who just don’t have as much room.

Chefman 9-tray Food Dehydrator features:

Dry and preserve your own fruits, vegetables and meat with this Chefman nine-tray food dehydrator. Nine large BPA-free trays maximize airflow for even drying without overheating. This Chefman nine-tray dehydrator has digital temperature preset ratings from 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit and a countdown timer for up to 19.5 hours of heating.

