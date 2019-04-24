It’s car washing time! Pick up this 8-pack of Chemical Guys Microfiber Applicators for just $8

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys Premium Grade Microfiber Applicator 8-Pack for $7.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 20% off the going rate and is the lowest available. It’s finally warm enough to get out and wash all the winter dirt and grime off your car. These microfiber applicators are the perfect thing when applying wax or just drying the car, as they’ll leave the vehicle scratch-free and ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

The Chemical Guys Cyclone Dirt Trap is just $8 Prime shipped and is a must-have for car washing too. You’ll put this dirt trap at the bottom of your wash bucket, allowing all of the junk you remove from the car to fall to the bottom.

Chemical Guys Microfiber Applicator features:

Gentle, yet strong fabric wrapped around a plush, absorbent sponge

Reliable and long lasting

Inside-stitched 2 times

Reduces product waste

100 percent machine washable

