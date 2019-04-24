Save 50% on Corsair’s Gaming MM200 Gaming Mouse Pad at $5 shipped, more from $12

- Apr. 24th 2019 2:15 pm ET

From $5
Newegg Flash offers the Corsair Gaming MM200 Cloth Small Gaming Mouse Pad for $4.99 shipped when code NEFPBM18 has been applied at checkout. That takes 50% off the going rate at Amazon, matches the all-time low there and is the best we’ve seen in about a year. CORSAIR’s gaming mousepad is comprised of a sleek polymer that allows for a low level of friction between it and your mouse. It also sports the usual CORSAIR branding and a zero-slip rubber base that makes it a great addition to your gaming setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 375 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted Aukey’s Large Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 Prime shipped at its official Amazon storefront. Apply coupon code GE2XLRFJ to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention. This 35-inch long mousepad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Over 525 shoppers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon is currently discounting a wide selection of its in-house Mac and PC accessories. Our top pick from the sale is the AmazonBasics gaming mouse pad with LED lighting effects for $24. If RGB is a must, then this option is an exceptional buy.

Corsair Gaming MM200 Gaming Mouse Pad features:

The Corsair Gaming MM200 Compact Edition is 265mm wide and 210mm long, with a small footprint that’s ideal for travel and for high-DPI mice. The cloth surface of the MM200 delivers excellent glide characteristics that allow you to execute fast swipes and pull off high-precision shots with confidence and consistency. It’s optimized for gaming sensors, with a carefully-screened surface material that delivers excellent tracking.

Corsair

